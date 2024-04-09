Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 853.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

