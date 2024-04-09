Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 627 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 277.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FNDF stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

