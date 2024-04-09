Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 580 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 121,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.