Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.