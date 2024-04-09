PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 212.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $130,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

