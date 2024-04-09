PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

PCQ stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

