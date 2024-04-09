Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 2%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 14,993,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 42,478,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

