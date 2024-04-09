Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Price Target Raised to $1.70

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $1.20 to $1.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CATX traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.48. 1,411,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $870.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.56. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 1.60.

In related news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,758,439 shares of company stock worth $57,576,503. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 395,124 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

