Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of PR opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

