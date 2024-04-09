Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,234 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Axonics worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axonics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,755,000 after buying an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,499,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.74. 496,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.04 and a beta of 0.56. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $69.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Axonics’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

See Also

