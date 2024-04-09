Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 90,213 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 90,213 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Callon Petroleum worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPE remained flat at $35.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

