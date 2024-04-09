Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 49,536 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,536 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after buying an additional 143,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $109.85. 612,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

