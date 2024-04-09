Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,099 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $74,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $11.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $773.75. The company had a trading volume of 513,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,971. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $770.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

