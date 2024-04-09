Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,834 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,834 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ChampionX worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. 1,271,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,495. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

