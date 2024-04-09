Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 186,751 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,751 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,491,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 196,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

