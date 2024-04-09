Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Synopsys by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

Synopsys stock traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.02. 526,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

