Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 111,038 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,038 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 1,998,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.