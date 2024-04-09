Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,386 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.79. 1,308,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,779. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.89.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

