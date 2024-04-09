Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,329 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lantheus worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. 595,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,897. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

