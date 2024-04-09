Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

