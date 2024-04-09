Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,658 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,449. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.