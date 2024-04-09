Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.34 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,998 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Essent Group worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. 140,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,894. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.23%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

