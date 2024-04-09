Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Planet Fitness worth $35,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. 853,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

