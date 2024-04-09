Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,637 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

KBR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.14. 807,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,454. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

