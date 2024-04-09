Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 34,104 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Performance Food Group worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. 358,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,781. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.