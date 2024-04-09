PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.