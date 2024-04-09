PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $90.04, but opened at $92.49. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $91.20, with a volume of 10,149 shares.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $470,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $470,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $248,250,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

