PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 1,927,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,186. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

