Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.35.

PPL opened at C$48.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.03. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

