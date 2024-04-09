Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,486,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 73,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

