Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target Cut to $30.50

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.50 to $30.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $425.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 893,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

