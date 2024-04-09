PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Stake Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 1.12% of PCM Fund worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 127,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

PCM opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. PCM Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

PCM Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

