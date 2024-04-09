PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.51 million. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.