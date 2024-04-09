PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,814 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,814 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TowneBank by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TowneBank Stock Up 0.2 %

TOWN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 25,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,245. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

About TowneBank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.