PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

