PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 446,501 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after acquiring an additional 230,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 31,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

