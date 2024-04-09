PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 75,302 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 626,967 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

