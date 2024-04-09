PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,688 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.24. 1,284,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

