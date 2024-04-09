PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,022 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 9,368,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,998. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

