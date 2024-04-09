PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 626,967 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.