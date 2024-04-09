PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after buying an additional 213,455 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFUS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,732. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

