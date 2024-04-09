PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,381,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VBR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.01. 69,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

