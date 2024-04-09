PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 166,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,856. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

