PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 59 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 460,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.94 and its 200 day moving average is $222.52. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.