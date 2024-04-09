PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,266,395. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

