Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.37 and last traded at $80.43. 505,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 925,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,912,000 after buying an additional 131,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parsons by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105,648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Parsons by 62.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

