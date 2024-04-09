Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 60,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.13. 5,593,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.61 and a 200 day moving average of $288.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

