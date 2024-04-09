Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

