Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXSQZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

