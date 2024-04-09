Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $171.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47. Owens Corning has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

